Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.

Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance

PAHC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 207.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 24,840.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 3,713.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. 49.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

Featured Stories

