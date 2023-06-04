Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th.
Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 36.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.
Phibro Animal Health Stock Performance
PAHC opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.61. Phibro Animal Health has a 52-week low of $11.75 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49.
PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.
