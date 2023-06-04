PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.
PhoneX Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.
About PhoneX
PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PhoneX (PXHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.