PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of PhoneX Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXHI – Get Rating) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 4,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.55.

PhoneX Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.26.

About PhoneX

(Get Rating)

PhoneX Holdings, Inc engages in the management of an online platform for the wholesale exchange of used smartphones. It operates through its proprietary trading model, in which it purchases devices utilizing its own balance sheet via its subsidiary, and the platform partnership model, in which it enables suppliers to license its software via its subsidiary.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PhoneX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PhoneX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.