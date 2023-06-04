Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 242.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $115.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.23 and its 200 day moving average is $139.11. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.64 and a 1 year high of $172.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $700.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.70 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $916,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 351,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,935,458.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

