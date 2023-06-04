Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Celanese by 92.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Celanese by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $101.69 per share, with a total value of $102,503.52. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,298.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Celanese news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 2,000 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.29 per share, with a total value of $214,580.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 47,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,332.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Christopher Murray acquired 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.69 per share, for a total transaction of $102,503.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,298.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celanese Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Celanese in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Celanese from $140.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.77.

Shares of NYSE:CE opened at $114.69 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The company has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $106.05 and its 200 day moving average is $109.71.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.35. Celanese had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.15 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.60%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Recommended Stories

