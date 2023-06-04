Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires New Stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Federated Hermes in the third quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $35.87 on Friday. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.69 and a 1 year high of $45.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.06.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 39.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In related news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 2,380 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.47, for a total value of $84,418.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,719.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,235 shares of company stock worth $6,151,618 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.