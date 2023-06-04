Picton Mahoney Asset Management Acquires Shares of 2,864 Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,683,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BALL shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.67.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $54.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.34, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.70 and its 200 day moving average is $54.52. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $74.49.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

