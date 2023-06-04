Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys New Shares in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,453 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Weik Capital Management raised its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Herbst Group LLC raised its holdings in General Motors by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 2.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Insider Activity at General Motors

General Motors Price Performance

In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GM stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $36.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. General Motors has a 12 month low of $30.33 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.56%.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Articles

