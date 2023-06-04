Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 2,606 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 2,606 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,320,201 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $75,502,000 after purchasing an additional 537,980 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,071.6% during the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 371,773 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $21,262,000 after purchasing an additional 340,040 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,870 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,968,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,752 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 92,305 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $5,279,000 after buying an additional 30,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $63.76 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $74.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

CTSH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. 51job reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.21.

In related news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $433,221.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,927.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

