Picton Mahoney Asset Management Buys Shares of 500 RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,518,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $634,345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,838 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,687,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $517,664,000 after buying an additional 352,164 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,550,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,270,000 after acquiring an additional 129,891 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,837,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,086,000 after acquiring an additional 174,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in RenaissanceRe by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 863,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,288,000 after acquiring an additional 84,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

RenaissanceRe Stock Up 1.0 %

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell acquired 13,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,836,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $190.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.00. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.34 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.99%.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment focuses on catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance, and insurance.

See Also

