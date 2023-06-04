Picton Mahoney Asset Management Has $75,000 Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management trimmed its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 96.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 19,580 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,003.2% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 395.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $80.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.26. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is -39.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at $785,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

Further Reading

