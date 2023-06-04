Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $145,000 in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its position in FedEx by 163.9% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Price Performance

NYSE FDX opened at $221.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 39.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital boosted their target price on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $242.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.81.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

