Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $148,000 in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 29,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,281,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,076,000 after acquiring an additional 82,441 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 62,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 48,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $74.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays lowered shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.49.

Boston Properties Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $50.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.07. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.18 and a 1 year high of $108.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.64. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.80 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 24.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 78.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.92 per share, with a total value of $529,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $529,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

See Also

