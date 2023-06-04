Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $150,000 in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISH. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of DISH Network by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Stock Up 16.2 %

DISH Network stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.51. DISH Network Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $5,440,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 504,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,490,504.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,650,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,599,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DISH. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $33.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

About DISH Network

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through the Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles William Ergen, Cantey M.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.