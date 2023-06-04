Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $150,000 in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TER. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 114.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Shares of TER opened at $103.22 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.94.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total value of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,593 shares of company stock worth $249,408. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

