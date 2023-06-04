Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $62,000 in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,090,000 after acquiring an additional 22,323 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 306.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 37,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in S&T Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 682.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 282,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after purchasing an additional 246,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 22,367 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

STBA stock opened at $29.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $38.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.90.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube acquired 2,000 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.59 per share, for a total transaction of $55,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,025,658.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on S&T Bancorp from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer, commercial, and small business banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

