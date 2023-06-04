Picton Mahoney Asset Management Invests $66,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 410.5% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Conagra Brands by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 2.1 %

CAG opened at $35.13 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.07 and a 52 week high of $41.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.19. The company has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total value of $1,739,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $4,053,848.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charisse Brock sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $260,613.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,466.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.66, for a total transaction of $1,739,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,053,848.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.08.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Articles

