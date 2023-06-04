Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New $146,000 Investment in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,241,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $497,519,000 after acquiring an additional 192,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,804,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,740,000 after buying an additional 225,462 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,066,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,768,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth $71,955,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,218,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,203,000 after acquiring an additional 515,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael M. Larsen acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,218.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A. O. Smith Price Performance

AOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.13.

AOS stock opened at $68.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.36. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1 year low of $46.58 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The stock has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

