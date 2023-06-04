Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Crane (NYSE:CR)

