Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Crane by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $149,668,000 after buying an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Crane by 1.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,338,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $117,164,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crane by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 743,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $74,715,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crane alerts:

Crane Price Performance

NYSE CR opened at $77.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $83.00.

Crane Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Crane from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Crane from $120.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crane

In other Crane news, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 37,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $2,867,617.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,674,589.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.