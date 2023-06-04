Picton Mahoney Asset Management Makes New Investment in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 585 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in Teleflex by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Teleflex by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Insider Transactions at Teleflex

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX stock opened at $236.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $289.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $253.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.26.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TFX shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. CL King assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $293.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Teleflex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.38.

About Teleflex

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.