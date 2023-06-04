Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases New Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 4,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of MarketAxess by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MarketAxess by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in MarketAxess by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $281.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $321.16.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Atlantic Securities raised MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MarketAxess news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total value of $89,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,156 shares in the company, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

