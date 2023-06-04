Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 14,780 Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,521 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 143.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,861,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,751,000 after buying an additional 2,278,003 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Bridgetown by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after buying an additional 275,010 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown during the 1st quarter worth $15,928,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bridgetown by 350.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,081,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 841,222 shares during the last quarter.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

Shares of BTWN stock opened at $10.19 on Friday. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $9.79 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm has a market cap of $305.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of -0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.01.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

