Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 96.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,590 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 850.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,221,612.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Sun Communities stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.99.
Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($1.42). Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $651.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.
