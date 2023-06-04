Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 11,755 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,755 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,034,000 after buying an additional 21,350 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after buying an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after buying an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $291.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $293.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $301.67. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.60. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.15 and a fifty-two week high of $375.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. The firm had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 131,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. HSBC initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.26.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

