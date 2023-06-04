Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 120 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at $702,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $3,124,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $5,758,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth about $1,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of Regal Rexnord stock opened at $139.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.16. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $162.89. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

About Regal Rexnord

(Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.