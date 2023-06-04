Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,900 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Five9 were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Five9 by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 247.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,013.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Five9 by 226.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 597 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Five9

In other Five9 news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total transaction of $58,807.68. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $95,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,789 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,441. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.44, for a total value of $58,807.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,845 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,470 shares of company stock worth $2,638,427. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Five9 Stock Up 5.6 %

FIVN opened at $70.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -56.70 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $120.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 21.77% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $218.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.07 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Five9, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.36.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

