Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 72,420 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 72,420 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 581,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 565,880 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performance Food Group

In other news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Performance Food Group stock opened at $57.15 on Friday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $63.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The business had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on PFGC shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Further Reading

