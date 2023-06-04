Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $149,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 26.5% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 94,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,803 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 5.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCL. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $78.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.93.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Performance

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,460,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CEO Jason T. Liberty sold 36,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,922,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,766,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 318,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $24,819,800.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,460,520.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,861 shares of company stock worth $58,020,180. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $86.23 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $31.09 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 25.86%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue for the quarter was up 172.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Get Rating)

Royal Caribbean Group is a cruise company, which engages in the ownership and operation of the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises GmbH, which operates the German brands TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.