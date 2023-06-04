Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $150,000 Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $351,181.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MPWR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

MPWR stock opened at $497.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $462.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $437.67. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $553.64.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

