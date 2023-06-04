Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COFGet Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $110.49 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COFGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)

