Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.89.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $110.49 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $83.93 and a 1-year high of $128.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.46.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

