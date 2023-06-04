Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 58.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CCL opened at $12.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $13.89.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 173.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

