Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pentair by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pentair Stock Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $58.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $60.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a return on equity of 23.09% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 29.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Profile

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Stories

