Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,669 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% during the fourth quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.16 and a 12 month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 21.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 35.79%.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.