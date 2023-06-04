Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WestRock by 21.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,559 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in WestRock by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in WestRock by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $28.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. WestRock has a 1-year low of $26.84 and a 1-year high of $49.74.

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 9.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that WestRock will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently -22.63%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of WestRock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on WestRock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.57.

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

