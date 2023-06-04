Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires New Shares in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in IDEX by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IDEX by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,672,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,508,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX Stock Up 3.9 %

NYSE IEX opened at $209.10 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $246.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $212.62 and its 200 day moving average is $223.60.

IDEX Increases Dividend

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $845.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.87 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a positive change from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on IDEX from $242.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.17.

IDEX Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.