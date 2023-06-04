Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,253 Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,253 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,419,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $885,753,000 after buying an additional 2,685,677 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 7,548.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,039,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,066 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 69.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,090,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $178,237,000 after purchasing an additional 447,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,037,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,675,000 after purchasing an additional 368,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 104.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 682,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,470,000 after buying an additional 348,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.80.
Shares of CDNS opened at $229.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.76 and a 1 year high of $239.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.63 billion, a PE ratio of 73.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.06.
Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.
