Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Cedar Fair were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 67.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FUN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cedar Fair from $54.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Cedar Fair in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.30.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 0.9 %

Cedar Fair Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FUN opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.88. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 12-month low of $37.58 and a 12-month high of $48.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.