Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys New Shares in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Welltower by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,175,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,053,000 after acquiring an additional 147,954 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,554,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $690,687,000 after purchasing an additional 347,749 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 225.3% in the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 37,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,486,000 after purchasing an additional 26,261 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 79,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Welltower by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 15,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on WELL. Citigroup raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.19.

Welltower Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $75.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.22. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.50 and a twelve month high of $89.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 329.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,060.87%.

About Welltower

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.