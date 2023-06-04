Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Buys Shares of 4,200 Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Price Performance

MMP opened at $61.48 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $64.42. The firm has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 57.78% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 76.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.68.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.