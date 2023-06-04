Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Position in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 1.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 56,735 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Koninklijke Philips has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.79.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of PHG opened at $19.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.17. Koninklijke Philips has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $25.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Koninklijke Philips’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.9387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is -37.96%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Diagnosis and Treatment businesses; Connected Care businesses; Personal Health businesses; and Other. The Diagnosis and Treatment businesses segment consists systems, smart devices, software and services, powered by AI-enabled informatics-that support precision diagnoses and minimally invasive procedures in therapeutic areas such as cardiology, peripheral vascular, neurology, surgery, and oncology.

