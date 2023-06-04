Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,155,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,334,373,000 after buying an additional 709,072 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Sysco by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,973,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,812,000 after purchasing an additional 448,790 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 144.3% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,349,000 after purchasing an additional 166,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,508,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,288,000 after buying an additional 323,794 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SYY opened at $72.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $69.22 and a 52-week high of $88.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.27.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

