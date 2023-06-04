Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $213,000 in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in United Rentals by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter worth about $560,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI opened at $361.60 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.12 and a 200-day moving average of $384.14.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

