Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $221,000 in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HES. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Hess by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hess by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,634,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $797,665,000 after acquiring an additional 55,567 shares in the last quarter. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,330,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $760,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hess by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,348,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,179,000 after acquiring an additional 303,356 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Hess news, EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.41, for a total transaction of $484,645.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,009,024.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,436,221 shares of company stock valued at $174,102,591 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hess Price Performance

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Hess from $167.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Hess in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.00.

Shares of HES stock opened at $133.67 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.16 and its 200 day moving average is $139.02. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hess Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.07%.

About Hess

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.