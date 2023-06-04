Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.52 on Friday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.76.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

