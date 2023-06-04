Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Exponent by 152.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Exponent by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exponent in the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Exponent in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. StockNews.com started coverage on Exponent in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Exponent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exponent in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Exponent

Exponent Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $134,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,706.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Joseph Rakow sold 1,388 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $120,186.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,729 shares of company stock valued at $508,440. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $94.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.53 and its 200 day moving average is $98.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.15 and a beta of 0.63. Exponent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.97 and a 52-week high of $112.75.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $140.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.17 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 30.86% and a net margin of 19.39%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exponent Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

About Exponent

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.