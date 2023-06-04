Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,692 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,810 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $175,923,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,370,014 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $198,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,059 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,264,928 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $205,962,000 after buying an additional 990,157 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,497,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,444,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $92,132,000 after acquiring an additional 611,938 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Stock Performance

HPQ opened at $30.55 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.82 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

HP Announces Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The computer maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.07 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 121.57% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. HP’s payout ratio is 39.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,612,568.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $122,076.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,284.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,495 shares of company stock worth $1,490,024. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.81.

About HP

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.