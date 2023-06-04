Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,001 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.10.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.82 and a 52 week high of $108.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.90%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

