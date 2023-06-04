Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 2,632 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 50.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE RY opened at $92.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.92 and its 200-day moving average is $97.64. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $106.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.09. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $11.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $0.996 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 51.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.14.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

Further Reading

