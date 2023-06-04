Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 3,901 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,901 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,844,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,254,000 after purchasing an additional 692,129 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,746,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after acquiring an additional 146,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the third quarter worth $1,066,000.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BOE opened at $9.85 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. The firm intends to provide current income and current gains and long term capital appreciation. It invests in equity securities issued by companies located in countries throughout the world and utilizing an option writing strategy to enhance current gains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.