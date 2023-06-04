Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $203,000 Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Agree Realty by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 99.5% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Agree Realty

In related news, COO Craig Erlich purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,827.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agree Realty news, COO Craig Erlich acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,151 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,827.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. bought 10,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 33,370 shares of company stock valued at $2,215,776 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Agree Realty Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JMP Securities lowered Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of NYSE:ADC opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.243 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

