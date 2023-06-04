Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STT. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in State Street in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

STT stock opened at $71.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day moving average is $78.65.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of State Street from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

